President of South Korea congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

21 May 2026 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Korea, it is my great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day.

I find it deeply meaningful that Korea and Azerbaijan have continued to advance cooperative relations based on steadfast friendship and profound trust.

I look forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship between our two nations and to expanding the horizons of our cooperation through close exchanges across various fields.

Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for the continuous progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for Your Excellency's good health, and for the happiness of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Lee Jae Myung

President of the Republic of Korea," the letter reads.