President of Czech Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Allow me to extend my sincere congratulations to you and to the people of your country on the occasion of Independence Day.
The Czech Republic highly values its relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan and reaffirms its interest in further strengthening them. We appreciate the steadily developing cooperation between our countries in the fields of energy, industry, trade, investment, science and education, and we are confident that our partnership will continue to deliver tangible benefits for both sides. We also recognize Azerbaijan's important role as a partner contributing to the stability and connectivity of the wider region.
I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and every success, and the people of your country peace and prosperity.
Petr Pavel
President of the Czech Republic," the letter reads.
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