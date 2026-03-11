AI adoption in agriculture marks new management model, says Azerbaijan Minister

11 March 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in agriculture represents not only a technological innovation but also the emergence of a new model for managing the sector. This was stated by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister, Majnun Mammadov, according to AzerNEWS.

Speaking at a public hearing titled “Application of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture: Results and Prospects” held by the Agrarian Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Majnun Mammadov said AI is expected to play a growing role in modernising the country’s agricultural sector.

Mammadov noted that ongoing efforts to transform Azerbaijan into a regional hub for artificial intelligence and digital technologies are creating new opportunities for innovation across multiple industries, including agriculture.

According to the minister, the government aims to further expand the use of these technologies in the sector.

“Our main goal at the next stage is to broaden the application of these technologies, develop existing modules, and ensure they become more accessible for farmers,” Mammadov said.

He added that wider integration of AI solutions could improve efficiency, decision-making, and productivity in the country’s agricultural industry.