Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Chairman Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day anniversary

6 November 2025 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Željko Komšić, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day anniversary.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I extend my congratulations to you, the Government, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and in my personal name.

This significant anniversary stands as a symbol of the courage, determination, and unity of the Azerbaijani people in achieving their national goals and reaffirming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

Bosnia and Herzegovina values the friendly relations and cooperation that our countries nurture, and I believe in their further enhancement based on mutual respect and understanding for the benefit of both our nations.

With sincere congratulations, I express my deep respect and best wishes for the progress, peace, and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Željko Komšić

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina