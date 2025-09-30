President: Italy is our top trading partner in the economic sphere
“Over the years, our relations have developed rapidly and across various directions. Political relations are at the highest level,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
The head of state emphasized that in the economic sphere, Italy is Azerbaijan’s top trading partner.
