President: Italy is our top trading partner in the economic sphere

30 September 2025 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state emphasized that in the economic sphere, Italy is Azerbaijan’s top trading partner.

“Over the years, our relations have developed rapidly and across various directions. Political relations are at the highest level,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

