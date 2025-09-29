Prime Minister Asadov arrives in Minsk for CIS government meeting [PHOTO]

29 September 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On September 29, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov arrived in Minsk on a working visit at the invitation of Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Azernews reports.

The visit is aimed at participating in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Upon arrival at Minsk National Airport, Ali Asadov was welcomed by Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Natalya Petkevich, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Igor Sekreta, and other officials.