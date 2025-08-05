Bilateral relations deepen as Azerbaijani and Georgian prime ministers meet in Turkmenbashi [PHOTO]
During his working visit to the city of Turkmenbashi, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.
According to a statement from the Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Asadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the head of the Georgian government. In return, Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his appreciation for the message and asked to pass on his own greetings to President Aliyev.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. They discussed further strengthening of cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and economic ties, mutual investment, transport and transit, energy, and humanitarian collaboration.
