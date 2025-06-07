Azerbaijani flag raised at NATO Maritime Security Center in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

7 June 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

The National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan was officially raised on June 2 at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Maritime Security Excellence Center (NATO MSC) in Istanbul, Türkiye, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The flag-raising ceremony was held with the participation of center personnel, as the Azerbaijani National Flag ascended to the sound of the national anthem.

Speaking at the event, Chief of NATO MSC, Captain 1st Rank Mehmet Cengiz Ekren, underscored the vital role of maritime security in global trade, international cooperation, and collective defense. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's accession as the fifth member of the NATO MSC—joining Türkiye, Greece, Portugal, and Romania—is a significant milestone reflecting joint commitment to shaping the future of maritime security.

Ekren also expressed confidence in Captain 3rd Rank Murad Eldar oglu Muradov, who has been appointed as “EDU/007 – Education Staff Officer” in the NATO MSC for a three-year term beginning in 2025, noting that his experience will contribute positively to the center's work.

To mark Azerbaijan’s formal entry into the NATO MSC as a contributing country, a commemorative gift was presented to Captain Muradov at the conclusion of the ceremony.