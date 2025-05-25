Andrii Sybiha: Ukraine seeks Azerbaijani expertise in demining
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha outlined that Azerbaijani demining technologies are highly valuable to Ukraine, Azernews reports.
Andrii Sybiha said this at joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.
He added that during discussions with Azerbaijani officials, the two sides also covered cooperation in the area of demining.
"Azerbaijan has its own technologies that are very much needed by Ukraine," he added.
