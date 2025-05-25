Ukraine seeks to re-establish Pre-War economic ties with Azerbaijan
During a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed Ukraine’s goal of restoring its economic ties with Azerbaijan to the level they were before the conflict with Russia, Azernews reports.
Andrii Sybiha mentioned that he had also met with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, where they discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and energy collaboration. He noted that there has been positive progress in their relations over the past two years.
Sybiha emphasized Ukraine’s intention to at least reach the previous levels of economic engagement with Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of Azerbaijani companies and investments for Ukraine’s economy.
Despite the ongoing war, he reassured that Ukraine remains an attractive market and a dependable partner, affirming Ukraine’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijani investments within its economic landscape.
