Andrii Sybiha highlights importance of Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity
At the joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan’s backing for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, Azernews reports.
Sybiha stated that it is crucial for Ukraine that Azerbaijan continues to support its territorial integrity. He expressed deep appreciation for this ongoing support, noting that it is especially vital during such a challenging period in Ukraine’s history. Sybiha also personally thanked Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for his unwavering commitment and assistance in this regard.
“At this dramatic moment in Ukrainian history, it is very important that Azerbaijan consistently supports Ukraine and our territorial integrity. We highly appreciate this, and I personally thanked Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev for this support,” he added.
