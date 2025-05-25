FM Bayramov highlights that Azerbaijan and Ukraine have potential to expand economic ties
There is significant potential to strengthen economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
"In February 2025, political consultations were held between the two countries, and it is important to continue them regularly. Within the framework of international organizations, entities such as the UN, GUAM, and OSCE play a special role in cooperation. Unfortunately, the Russia-Ukraine war that has lasted for over three years has negatively affected our economic relations," he noted.
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that as a result, the trade turnover, which was $1 billion in 2021, decreased to $600 million in 2022, $350 million in 2023, and increased by 30 percent to $460 million in 2024.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!