Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs hold expanded meeting [PHOTOS]

Following the one-on-one meeting, Ministers @Bayramov_Jeyhun and @Andrii_Sybiha are meeting in an expanded-format involving the delegations of #Azerbaijan and #Ukraine . Talks are covering political and economic cooperation, trade, energy, transport connectivity, and ongoing… pic.twitter.com/WKoJ0NHRxh

During the discussions, the ministers addressed topics including political and economic collaboration, trade, energy, transportation connections, and ongoing humanitarian efforts. They also examined the current situation regarding international and regional security.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha have held a meeting in an expanded format, Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

