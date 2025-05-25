Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs hold expanded meeting [PHOTOS]

25 May 2025 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha have held a meeting in an expanded format, Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

During the discussions, the ministers addressed topics including political and economic collaboration, trade, energy, transportation connections, and ongoing humanitarian efforts. They also examined the current situation regarding international and regional security.

