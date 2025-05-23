Presidential aide shares post about Aghdam railway station

23 May 2025 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, has shared a post regarding the Aghdam railway station.

As reported by Azernews, Hajiyev posted about it on platform X (formerly Twitter).

The footage shared shows a train arriving at the platform of the Baku–Aghdam railway line.