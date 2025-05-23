Presidential aide shares post about Aghdam railway station
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, has shared a post regarding the Aghdam railway station.
As reported by Azernews, Hajiyev posted about it on platform X (formerly Twitter).
The footage shared shows a train arriving at the platform of the Baku–Aghdam railway line.
Agdam Train Station. Baku-Agdam Train arrives at platform. pic.twitter.com/gjk8ezxuhq— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) May 23, 2025
