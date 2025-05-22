Azerbaijan, Iran wrap up successful “Araz-2025” military drill [PHOTOS]

22 May 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The joint military exercise “Araz-2025,” conducted with the participation of Azerbaijani and Iranian service members, has concluded successfully, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, all assigned objectives were carried out with precision by the military personnel of both countries during the course of the drill.

In line with the training plan, the coordinated actions across various phases of the exercise demonstrated a high level of combat readiness. Participants showcased professionalism and tactical discipline throughout the joint operations.

The commanders leading the exercise praised the skill and preparedness of the personnel involved.

At the end of the drill, the two sides exchanged commemorative gifts, and outstanding service members were awarded for their exemplary performance.