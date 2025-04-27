President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Sierra Leone
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Sierra Leone – Independence Day.
On this festive occasion, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 24 April 2025
