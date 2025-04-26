Azerbaijan and Switzerland hold political consultations in Bern

26 April 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On April 25, 2025, the latest round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation took place in Bern.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Swiss delegation was headed by Muriel Peneveyre, Assistant State Secretary and Head of the Eurasia Division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides discussed bilateral political relations and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue through reciprocal visits and meetings on the margins of international events.

The discussions also covered cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, transport, and humanitarian issues, as well as collaboration within international organizations. Both sides highlighted the importance of further developing the legal framework to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Deputy Minister Rzayev provided insights into Azerbaijan’s climate diplomacy and its contributions to the global climate agenda, including the country’s presidency of the 29th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), key initiatives proposed, and the progress achieved.

The meeting also addressed the post-conflict situation in the region, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, Azerbaijan's efforts to secure lasting peace, the landmine threat in liberated territories, and the large-scale reconstruction and development projects currently underway.

Finally, the parties exchanged views on regional and international issues, along with other topics of mutual interest.

As part of his visit, Fariz Rzayev also held additional business meetings.