Slovenian deputy PM visits Alley of Martyrs and monument to Mehdi Huseynzade in Baku

17 April 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs and the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Mehdi Huseynzade in Baku on April 17, Azernews reports.

