Nechirvan Barzani congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Eid al-Fitr
Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilhm Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr - Ramadan.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President.
On the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan. May this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the Azerbaijani people and government. I also wish to convey my sincere wishes for your continued health and well-being.
With our shared values and strong historical ties, I look forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our nations in the spirit of mutual respect and common interests.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.
Yours sincerely,
Nechirvan Barzani
President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
