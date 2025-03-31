Transitional President of Gabon sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Transitional President of the Republic of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.
"Mr. President,
As the Muslim community celebrates the Eid al-Fitr, I extend to you and your family my sincere congratulations and wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity.
The month of Ramadan is a period of peace, tranquility, and high spirituality for Muslims. This month is also a source of personal development and holds significant importance in terms of reflection and communication.
I hope that this blessed month will contribute to strengthening the universal values of sharing, solidarity, and nobility, and will unite our actions in the face of today's major challenges.
Mr. President, please accept assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.
