US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday

30 March 2025 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

On behalf of the United States, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the Ramazan holiday. As this holy month comes to an end, I wish peace, joy, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Ramazan bayramınız mübarək!” — Chargé d'affaires Hugo Guevara pic.twitter.com/BIbjr9nYty

U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Hugo Guevara congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on Ramadan holiday, This is the US Embassy on wrote in X page, Azernews reports.

