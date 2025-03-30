Photo contest "Agriculture in Azerbaijan" underway

30 March 2025 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

A photo contest on the theme "Agriculture in Azerbaijan," is underway, Azernews reports.

The competition is organized through the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agricultural Insurance Fund, the "Agrodairy" company, and Azerbaijan Photographers Union (APU).

The competition, which started on March 15 and will run until April 20 of this year, is open to authors of photos related to rural life, agriculture, and the agrarian sector from all regions of the country.

The contest accepts photographs reflecting the activities of farmers, daily life, the processes of planting and harvesting, as well as images of agricultural animals, plants, and farming machinery.

The main purpose of the photo contest is to draw public attention to the Azerbaijani regions, the agricultural sector, and the lives and work of the hardworking individuals in this field, enhance the prestige of professions in the agricultural sector, and stimulate creativity and social activity among the population.

Anyone can participate in the contest, regardless of age, education, or profession. Photographs taken with cameras, smartphones, and drones are accepted for the competition.

Individuals wishing to participate should send their photos that meet the competition criteria to [email protected], including the author's name, surname, patronymic, the city of residence, and contact number.

The submitted photographs will be evaluated by a jury, and winners will be announced.

Cash prizes and relevant diplomas will be awarded to the authors of photographs deserving of 1st to 3rd places in the competition.

An exhibition of the submitted photographs is also planned to be held.