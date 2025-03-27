Azerbaijani Ambassador: Strengthening ties with Mexico is key goal

27 March 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico’s El Economista newspaper has published an interview with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico, Mammad Talibov, titled “Our Main Goal is to Strengthen Ties Between Azerbaijan and Mexico”, authored by journalist Perla Pineda.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Mexico, the interview highlights opportunities for strengthening Azerbaijan-Mexico relations, with a focus on economic, energy, and tourism cooperation.

Ambassador Talibov emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to sharing its experience in the transition to green energy and its openness to new markets. He also noted Azerbaijan’s interest in enhancing investment and trade relations with Mexico, particularly given the two nations’ commonalities in multilateral diplomacy, human rights, and cultural exchange.

One of the embassy’s key objectives, the ambassador explained, is to establish channels for business engagement between the two countries, helping identify areas of mutual interest—particularly in Mexico’s efforts to diversify its economy and expand into global markets. He pointed out that major companies and Mexican producers could explore opportunities in Azerbaijan and its broader region.

Azerbaijan, a leader in global energy and transportation projects, has significantly improved its socioeconomic conditions through these initiatives. The country’s strategic regional connections and role as a transport hub make it a gateway for Mexican companies looking to access Central Asian, European, Turkish, and other markets. In addition, agriculture and technology present new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador also underscored Azerbaijan’s rising leadership in renewable energy, citing agreements with several EU countries to export Azerbaijan’s green energy to Europe. The country boasts substantial potential in wind and solar energy.

On tourism, the ambassador noted that while bilateral tourist flows are increasing, they have yet to reach significant levels. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s simplified e-visa system for Mexican travelers and assured them of Azerbaijan’s safety and hospitality, encouraging greater tourism exchange between the two nations.