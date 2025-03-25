Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Greece on National Day

25 March 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Congratulations to Greece and its people on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day, Greece! 🇦🇿🇬🇷 @GreeceMFA pic.twitter.com/XipG0KuzLi

"Congratulations to Greece and its people on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day, Greece!," the post read.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Greece on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on the ministry’s official "X" account.

