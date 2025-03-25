Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Greece on National Day

25 March 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Greece on National Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Greece on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on the ministry’s official "X" account.

"Congratulations to Greece and its people on the occasion of their National Day! Happy National Day, Greece!," the post read.

