Azerbaijan and Vietnam strengthen legal cooperation with new memorandum [PHOTO]

24 March 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, during his visit to Vietnam, was received by President Luong Quang, who emphasized that the visit would further strengthen Azerbaijan-Vietnam friendly relations, particularly in the field of judicial cooperation.

According to Azernews, Luong Quang praised Azerbaijan’s achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, highlighting political stability, economic growth, and Azerbaijan’s rising international influence. He also expressed Vietnam’s commitment to deepening ties with friendly nations, including Azerbaijan.

The Vietnamese president noted the historical ties between the two countries, pointing out that many Vietnamese professionals educated in Azerbaijan now hold key government positions, strengthening bilateral relations.

In the framework of the visit, the Prosecutor General’s Offices of Azerbaijan and Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding, aiming to enhance legal cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two countries. The document is expected to bolster collaboration in the judicial sphere and contribute to the development of legal frameworks between the two nations.