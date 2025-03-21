President of Russia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
“Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of Novruz – the Spring Festival.
Russia-Azerbaijan relations are successfully developing in the spirit of partnership and alliance. I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to actively strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral ties — for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interest of enhancing security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.
I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health and success on this bright festive day, along with happiness and prosperity for all the citizens of Azerbaijan,” reads the letter.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!