Novruz bonfires cause seven fire incidents, Emergency Ministry says
In connection with the celebration of Novruz Bayram, seven fire incidents were recorded due to the lighting of bonfires last night in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The Ministry noted that despite extensive public awareness campaigns and multiple warnings, it is regrettable that some citizens violated fire safety rules. As a result, seven fire outbreaks related to Novruz bonfires were registered.
Given the continuation of Novruz celebrations in several regions today, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has issued a renewed appeal to the public, urging strict adherence to fire safety regulations during the ongoing festivities.
