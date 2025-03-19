Azerbaijani, UK FMs address peace process with Armenia in key talks

19 March 2025 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

The telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development David Lammy took place on March 19, 2025, the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Azernews.

According to information, the officials discussed matters of bilateral cooperation, the current regional situation, and the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the conversation, the UK's minister extended his greetings for the Novruz holiday. Both sides expressed confidence in the further development of the relationship between the two countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided an update on the situation in the region and the peace process, highlighting that although negotiations on the peace treaty have been concluded, it is essential for Armenia to amend its constitution to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan to proceed with the signing of the agreement. He also stressed the importance of abolishing the now-obsolete OSCE Minsk Group and other relevant structures.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.