President: We are very enthusiastic about rebuilding our strong partnership with US under Trump's administration

14 March 2025 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

“Therefore, we are very enthusiastic about rebuilding our strong partnership and relationship with the United States under Trump's administration,” the head of state emphasized.

“We were very disappointed with the deterioration of relations between the previous US administration and Azerbaijan due to an unjust approach towards our national interests,” Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Euronews TV channel.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!