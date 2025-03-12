Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives in Azerbaijan

12 March 2025 23:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews reports that at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was welcomed by Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, along with other officials.

Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, arrived on Wednesday in Azerbaijan for a working visit to participate in the 12th Global Baku Forum.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!