Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina arrives in Azerbaijan
Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, arrived on Wednesday in Azerbaijan for a working visit to participate in the 12th Global Baku Forum.
Azernews reports that at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina was welcomed by Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, along with other officials.
