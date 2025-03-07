Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov visits Jeddah for OIC ministerial meeting

7 March 2025 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Bayramov will also hold several bilateral meetings as part of his visit. The agenda of the OIC ministerial meeting is expected to focus on pressing regional and international issues.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!