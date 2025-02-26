Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visits Saudi Arabia for talks

26 February 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

The talks are expected to cover political, economic, and energy cooperation, as well as joint efforts in multilateral platforms, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).