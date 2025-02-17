Azerbaijani language continues to be taught at Cairo University

17 February 2025 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani language courses continue to be offered this year at the Department of Eastern Languages at the Faculty of Literature, Cairo University, Azernews reports.

The courses are taught by Seymur Nasirov, a researcher and the head of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Egypt as well as the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society. Alongside the language, students are introduced to Azerbaijan’s rich culture and traditions, the development of relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan, and important national issues.

More than 100 students are currently enrolled in the Azerbaijani language classes at the university’s fourth-year level. The students, who show great interest in learning the language, have also requested additional extracurricular courses to help them improve their skills. The Azerbaijani scholar has confirmed that there are ample opportunities for such initiatives and announced that additional language courses for new students wishing to learn Azerbaijani will soon be organized at the diaspora centre in Cairo.

It is noteworthy that students from various universities in Egypt attend the Azerbaijani language courses at the diaspora centre. Among them are those who are already at a level where they can translate articles from Azerbaijani into Arabic. Additionally, over 650 students from 59 different countries, including Egypt, are currently receiving free education in various subjects, including Azerbaijani, at the diaspora centre.