Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Georgia's sovereignty
Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Azernews reports the statement addresses the so-called “early presidential elections” held in the Georgian region of Abkhazia on February 15, 2025.
Azerbaijan does not recognize these elections or their results.The country supports a peaceful resolution to the Abkhazian issue, in line with international law.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!