Azerbaijan reaffirms support for Georgia's sovereignty

16 February 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has reaffirmed its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azernews reports the statement addresses the so-called “early presidential elections” held in the Georgian region of Abkhazia on February 15, 2025.

Azerbaijan does not recognize these elections or their results.The country supports a peaceful resolution to the Abkhazian issue, in line with international law.