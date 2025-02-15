Azerbaijan, Guinea explore cooperation on global platforms at Munich Security Conference
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration, and Guineans Abroad, Morissanda Kuyate, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
According to Azernews, the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, and education, as well as strengthening joint efforts within international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.
The meeting underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to expanding partnerships with African nations and deepening collaboration on global platforms.
On the sidelines of the #MSC2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun had a meeting with Morissanda Kouyaté, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad of the Republic of Guinea.… pic.twitter.com/wksqSiKZFi— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) February 15, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!