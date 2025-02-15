Azerbaijan, Guinea explore cooperation on global platforms at Munich Security Conference

15 February 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration, and Guineans Abroad, Morissanda Kuyate, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

According to Azernews, the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, and education, as well as strengthening joint efforts within international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting underscored Azerbaijan’s commitment to expanding partnerships with African nations and deepening collaboration on global platforms.