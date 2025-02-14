Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary General of Council of Europe

14 February 2025 23:49 (UTC+04:00)

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Friday with Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe (CoE), on the margins of the Munich Security Conference, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the items of the agenda between Azerbaijan and CoE.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the existing beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and CoE in rule of law, human rights, and democracy, since the country became a member of the organization. The Azerbaijani FM also noted that the recent prejudice shown by various CoE institutions towards Azerbaijan hinders this cooperation.

FM Bayramov particularly emphasized that the failure to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe last year was disappointing, describing it as an indicator of the attitude and discrimination towards Azerbaijan.

He underlined that such steps have led to closure of existing channels of dialogue, damaging mutual contacts and relations.

The sides also discussed topical issues on the agenda, as well as other issues of mutual interest.