Wednesday February 12 2025

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

12 February 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

On February 12, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Azernews reports.

