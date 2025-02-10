President Ilham Aliyev approves budget of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2025

10 February 2025 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the budget of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund for 2025, Azernews reports.

The decree approves the expenditures of the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF) for the year 2025, totaling 2.94 billion manat ($1.72 billion).

The funding sources for these expenditures include:

- Income from the MHIF budget for 2025, amounting to 2.57 billion manat ($1.51 billion).

- 370 million manat ($217.6 million) allocated from unused funds (surpluses) from previous years’ MHIF budget.

This decree comes into force on January 1, 2025.