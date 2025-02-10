Turkiye’s President Erdoğan approves migration cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has approved the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Migration between the Government of the Republic of Turkiye and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports, citing "Resmi Gazete."
The official Turkish gazette noted that this agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and Turkiye on March 6, 2024, in Ankara.
In addition, President Erdoğan has also approved the "Protocol on the Exchange of Lands for Diplomatic Missions between the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Government of the Republic of Gabon."
Both agreements have come into force as of their signing date.
