Fire broke out in Baku's residential building
The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) received information about a fire in a residential building in the Yasamal district of Baku.
According to the information provided to AZERTAC by the press service of the Ministry, the forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately deployed to the area.
Thanks to the quick intervention of firefighters, the fire on the sixth floor of the eight-story residential building was extinguished in a short time, preventing it from spreading to other apartments.
As a result of the fire, flammable structures and household items in a room, balcony, and 25 square meters of a three-room apartment with a total area of 80 square meters burned down.
As part of security measures, 9 residents of the building were evacuated.
Most parts of the apartment and other apartments have been protected from fire.
