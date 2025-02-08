Cooperation issues with International Turkic Academy discussed [PHOTOS]

8 February 2025 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture, Adil Kerimli, visited the headquarters of the International Turkic Academy (ITA) in Astana during his official trip. There, he met with the president of the Academy, academician Shahin Mustafayev, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Culture’s press service.

The press service noted that the guests first familiarized themselves with the facilities and museum within the Academy’s building.

The meeting was attended by several representatives from the Turkic states, including the Secretary General of the Turkic States Organization (TDT), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, and Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Gulbara Abdıkalıkova, who were in Astana for the second Council meeting of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation.

During the discussion, Shahin Mustafayev shared information about the ITA’s core activities and ongoing projects.

Minister Adil Kerimli highly praised the Academy’s significant contributions to the development of the Turkic world, particularly its research on Turkish culture, heritage, and history. He also highlighted the Academy's support for the panel session on “Common Roots and Historical-Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World,” which took place during the First Turkic World Culture Forum held in Shusha on October 13, 2023, marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Kerimli invited the ITA, along with other Turkic cooperation organizations, to take an active role in the organization of the Second Turkic World Culture Forum, which is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan this year.

The meeting concluded with discussions on further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the parties.