Remains of martyr from First Garabakh War laid to rest after 31 year [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The remains of Azerbaijani martyr was laid to rest in Salyan after 31 years, Azernews reports.

Elshan Taghiyev, born in Salyan, joined the defense of his homeland as a volunteer during the First Garabagh War. He was reported missing during the battles for Fuzuli district. After 31 years, the remains of Elshan Taghiyev were identified, and today, they were finally laid to rest in his hometown of Salyan.

The body of martyr Elshan Taghiyev was met by an overwhelming crowd of Salyan residents and was brought to the house where he was born and raised, where his family still resides. A farewell ceremony was organized for the martyr, where the funeral prayer was recited, and prayers were offered for the souls of all the fallen heroes.

The ceremony was attended by Elshan Taghiyev’s family members, as well as regional officials, law enforcement officers, military personnel, war veterans, and members of the public.

After the funeral ceremony, the remains of the martyr were transferred to the Seyidsadigli village cemetery in Salyan for burial. With the accompaniment of a volley of gunfire, his remains were laid to rest. The tricolor Azerbaijani flag, in which his body was wrapped, was presented to his brother.

It is worth noting that over 4,354 Azerbaijanis, including civilians and servicemen, went missing during the First Garabagh War. Most of these people were POWs who kept in Armenian prisons and corresponded with the families through ICRC ended up disappearing. So far, despite 30 years having passed, Armenia has not clarified the fate of these people.