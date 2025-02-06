TƏBİB: Four people injured in Aktau plane crash continue to be treated in hospital

6 February 2025 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Four people, including three women and one man, who were injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny near Aktau, are continuing their treatment at healthcare facilities under the Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TƏBİB) supervision, Azernews reports.

TƏBİB noted that one woman is receiving treatment at Yeni Clinic, while two individuals (one man and one woman) are undergoing physiotherapy at the Medical Rehabilitation Center. One woman has chosen to receive treatment at the Balakan District Central Hospital.

The individual admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Yeni Clinic, who underwent surgery, is currently receiving inpatient treatment at the facility. Their condition is assessed as moderate to severe.

The patients receiving care at the Medical Rehabilitation Center are in stable condition, and their treatment continues in the hospital’s Therapy Department.

The patient undergoing treatment at the Surgery Department of Balakan District Central Hospital is also in stable, moderate condition.

In total, 17 injured individuals were hospitalized at Yeni Clinic, where they received necessary medical services. Of these, 13 have been discharged for outpatient care.

Those discharged for outpatient care are being monitored by local area doctors in accordance with their health status.