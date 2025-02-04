Ağdam railway and bus terminal complex construction nearing completion

4 February 2025 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

One of the ongoing construction projects in the city of Ağdam is the railway and bus terminal complex, Azernews reports.

The complex, designed in the style of national architecture, will be a unified transportation hub, consisting of a basement, three floors, and a terrace on the third floor.

The first floor of the complex will feature rooms for dispatchers, doctors, electrical engineers, communication mechanics, waiting lounges, ticket counters, medical and police stations, as well as a mother-and-child room and baggage storage. Passengers will have easy access to the train platforms and bus stops from this level. The second floor will include rooms for dispatchers, accountants, managers, and servers, as well as a terrace. The third floor will house shops, a children’s entertainment zone, a bowling alley, a library, a restaurant, and leisure areas.

Construction of the building's reinforced concrete structure has been completed, and currently, work is underway to lay communication lines and continue interior repairs.

Additionally, the complex will feature buildings for road workers, a boiler house, maintenance facilities for medium and large-capacity vehicles, service buildings for small-capacity and individual vehicles, underground drinking water, fire, and wastewater tanks, a transformer substation, and a 350-meter-long passenger platform for pedestrian movement.

The site will also include an above-ground parking lot for private vehicles, 16 bus platforms for urban routes, 16 platforms for intercity buses, 24 platforms for district routes, above-ground parking for medium and large vehicles, parking for people with disabilities, taxi stands, a park, a control checkpoint, a boiler house, a bicycle parking area, and an electric vehicle charging station.

The completion of the construction of the railway and bus terminal complex is planned for 2025. The railway station will be capable of handling 800-1000 passengers daily, while the bus terminal will serve 1300-1500 passengers each day. In addition to providing passenger services, the complex will also expand the logistical capabilities of the Ağdam region.