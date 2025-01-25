Azernews.Az

Saturday January 25 2025

President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with Chinese journalist in Davos [VIDEO]

25 January 2025 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos.

Ahead of the interview, AzTV captured a sincere conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and the Chinese journalist.

Azernews presents this footage:

