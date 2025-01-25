President Ilham Aliyev's sincere dialogue with Chinese journalist in Davos [VIDEO]
On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos.
Ahead of the interview, AzTV captured a sincere conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and the Chinese journalist.
Azernews presents this footage:
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!