Azerbaijan's Prime Minister meets with outgoing Turkish ambassador

22 January 2025 20:59 (UTC+04:00)

The sides praised the high level of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and discussed further expanding economic cooperation.

According to Azernews , PM Asadov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his contributions to strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci as the ambassador concluded his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!