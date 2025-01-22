Iranian supreme court confirms execution for Azerbaijan's embassy attack suspect

22 January 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed the execution sentence for the individual who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran.

Azernews reports that the spokesperson for Iran's Judiciary System, Asghar Jahangir, announced this today at a press conference in Tehran.

Jahangir stated that the criminal case has been sent to the court for execution. The court will invite the relatives of the victims. If the victims' families demand the execution, the case will be sent to the relevant authorities for implementation.

It should be recalled that a terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a result of the attack, one embassy employee was martyred, and two others were injured.