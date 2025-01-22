Iranian supreme court confirms execution for Azerbaijan's embassy attack suspect
The Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed the execution sentence for the individual who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran.
Azernews reports that the spokesperson for Iran's Judiciary System, Asghar Jahangir, announced this today at a press conference in Tehran.
Jahangir stated that the criminal case has been sent to the court for execution. The court will invite the relatives of the victims. If the victims' families demand the execution, the case will be sent to the relevant authorities for implementation.
It should be recalled that a terrorist attack was carried out against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a result of the attack, one embassy employee was martyred, and two others were injured.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!