Azerbaijan-Iran joint economic commission meeting to be held in Tehran

20 January 2025 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Azerbaijan and Iran will be held in Tehran on January 21 and 22, Azernews reports, citing the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

According to the information, the meeting will be chaired by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadiq and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. A 40-member delegation from Azerbaijan will participate in the meeting.

Various economic issues, including transport, banking, investment, energy, tourism, and other topics, will be discussed. After the discussions conclude on January 22, a cooperation document is expected to be signed.