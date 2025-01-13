Over 1,043 hectares cleared of mines by ANAMA

13 January 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has released new statistics on the demining operations conducted in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

ANAMA noted between January 3rd and January 12th, demining efforts in the regions of Tartar, Agdere, Kelbajar, Agdam, Khocali, Khankendi, Khojavand, Laçın, Shusha, Fuzuli, Qubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan resulted in the neutralization of 192 anti-personnel mines, 55 anti-tank mines, and 567 unexploded ordnance pieces.

During this period, a total of 1,043.2 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring safer living conditions for the returning residents.

The demining operations are part of Azerbaijan's broader efforts to restore and develop the liberated territories, providing a safer environment for the people who are returning to their homes. The comprehensive state support and decisiveness have been crucial in these efforts, with the government ensuring that necessary infrastructure, such as roads and essential services, are in place to support the resettlement process.

The successful clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance is a significant step towards the region's recovery and development, allowing for the safe return of displaced families and the revival of agricultural and industrial activities.