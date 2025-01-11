Azerbaijan to install web cameras at 1,000 polling stations for upcoming municipal elections

11 January 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

In the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan, web cameras will be installed at 1,000 polling stations, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, during a press briefing on January 11 regarding the commencement of printing the election ballots for the municipal elections.

"The fact I would especially emphasize is the web-camera practice. This has already gained international recognition as the Azerbaijani experience, and we hold the copyright for it. In the municipal elections, web cameras will be installed at 1,000 polling stations," he said.

The CEC Chairman noted that the polling stations where the web cameras are installed are selected in such a way that they cover the entire territory and geography of Azerbaijan. Through these devices, it will be possible to continuously monitor all events, including preparation work, from the moment the station opens, even before 8:00 AM.

Mazahir Panahov stressed that through the web cameras, it will be possible to monitor the events at the polling stations until the entire process is completed after the station closes.

"The footage meets the latest standards. Everything is visible clearly and transparently. The web-camera factor ensures that these processes are conducted in the most transparent manner possible," the CEC Chairman added.

It should be noted that municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on January 29.